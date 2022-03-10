A pilot injured in a crash landing has claimed a “violent” gust which caused him to lose control of his plane may have been caused by a nearby windfarm.

The 66-year-old man crashed off the runway and into a field while attempting to land at Beverley Airfield in August.

According to an Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) report he said he believed "turbulence effects" from the windfarm may have contributed to the loss of control.

The report concluded that while "the possibility of encountering wake turbulence from the windfarm at this airfield is remote, it cannot be entirely ruled out".