Authorities are being urged to remove a dead horse which has been in a river for more than 11 days.

The animal's body was spotted on 11 March near Wordsley Waterfall on the River Stour, Staffordshire, according to resident Julie Smith.

After posting about it on Facebook, she said she has struggled to find an organisation to remove it.

South Staffordshire Council said it was working with other groups to find a solution.

"I just think there's no dignity for the animal," Ms Smith said.

The body has become lodged among debris at the side of the river, near Stourbridge.

Ms Smith, who works with a friend to rescue and help horses in the area, said the smell from the body "is horrendous" and she was concerned children might come across it.

No owner has come forward to claim the horse despite several appeals on social media, she added.

"It just needs someone to get it out. I'm not an expert, it is difficult but it's not fair that everyone passes the buck," Ms Smith added.

Dealing with the situation is not among the local authority's services or responsibilities, a spokesperson for South Staffordshire Council said.

It does not have the resources to remove the body safely but they said it would be "continuing to investigate the issue with partners with a view to finding a resolution".

As the circumstances around the death did not seem to be suspicious, the RSPCA said it had not started an investigation.

“As a charity we have to prioritise our resources so our emergency responders are able to attend calls of animals in urgent need," a spokesperson added.

As well as the council and RSPCA, Ms Smith said she had contacted Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Environment Agency, who have been approached for a response by the BBC.