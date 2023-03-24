A swan found injured in Leeds city centre after it was reportedly hit by a bus is recovering after it was rescued by a police officer.

The bird is believed to have been clipped by the vehicle and was found sitting in the middle of the cycle lane on Wellington Street on Wednesday.

A police officer came to its aid and alerted Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital.

The charity said the swan had an injury to its beak but was expected to make a full recovery.

The charity has shared a picture of the bird being nursed back to health.

It said: "Our thanks to the police for contacting us to assist, and for keeping the animal and motorists safe until our rescuer was able to arrive."

