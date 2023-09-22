A yard has been destroyed after embers from a bonfire the night before were left unattended, a fire service has said.

Firefighters were called to the site in Beazley End, Wethersfield, Essex, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday after the landowner spotted the blaze.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said when firefighters arrived, a lorry trailer, motorbike and skip were all alight.

Darren Hockley, Wethersfield Fire Station's watch manager, said: "If you’re going to have a bonfire, please make sure it’s properly cooled before you leave it.