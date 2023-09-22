Embers from bonfire destroy yard
- Published
A yard has been destroyed after embers from a bonfire the night before were left unattended, a fire service has said.
Firefighters were called to the site in Beazley End, Wethersfield, Essex, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday after the landowner spotted the blaze.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said when firefighters arrived, a lorry trailer, motorbike and skip were all alight.
Darren Hockley, Wethersfield Fire Station's watch manager, said: "If you’re going to have a bonfire, please make sure it’s properly cooled before you leave it.
"It only takes a couple of hot embers to catch in the wind and catch alight to anything nearby."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830