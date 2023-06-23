Graffiti appears on road after hit-and-run
At a glance
Graffiti reading 'Kill your speed not a child' has appeared on a street near the scene of a hit-and-run crash
A boy and a woman were seriously hurt when they were struck by a driver on a pedestrian crossing in Kings Heath, Birmingham
It sparked a demonstration at the weekend with hundreds calling for safer roads in the city
A 27-year-old man was bailed after being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs
Anti-speeding graffiti has appeared on a street near the scene of a serious hit-and-run crash.
A boy and a woman were left seriously hurt when they were struck by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Kings Heath, Birmingham.
The crash on 15 June sparked anger in the local community with a demonstration at the weekend calling for safer roads.
A 27-year-old man was bailed after being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
The graffiti, reading 'Kill your speed or kill a child' appeared on Westfield Road in Kings Heath, a short distance from the crossing where the pair were struck.
They had been crossing near Asda on the high street shortly before 09:00 BST when the road was busy with families taking their children to the nearby primary school.
The boy remains in a critical condition in hospital, while the woman, who also remains in hospital, is in a stable condition, said West Midlands Police.
At the weekend, hundreds of people attended a rally in the south Birmingham suburb against dangerous driving in the city.
Organiser Better Streets for Birmingham said four people had been killed on Birmingham's roads in the past month and more had been injured.
The West Midlands walking and cycling commissioner Adam Tranter has added his voice to concerns about road safety.
After two cyclists were killed in a fortnight, he said: "We have to turn the tide on aggressive driving in Birmingham."