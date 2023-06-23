Anti-speeding graffiti has appeared on a street near the scene of a serious hit-and-run crash.

A boy and a woman were left seriously hurt when they were struck by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Kings Heath, Birmingham.

The crash on 15 June sparked anger in the local community with a demonstration at the weekend calling for safer roads.

A 27-year-old man was bailed after being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.