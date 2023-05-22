Council workers turned into 'action hero' figures by Marvel artist
At a glance
Trade union Unison has launched a set of action figures depicting council workers
The figures have been designed by celebrated Marvel artist Will Sliney
Unison says it hopes the figurines will help to highlight the "superhuman" contributions council workers make to local communities
- Published
A set of action figures depicting council workers and designed by a renowned Marvel artist have been launched by a trade union.
Unison, which represents public service workers including those in local government, has created the figures alongside Marvel artist Will Sliney to celebrate the contribution of council workers to local communities.
The limited edition figurines include a community care worker, lollipop lady, librarian and refuse worker.
Sandy Cox, 56, who has been a crossing warden for Rotherham Borough Council for nine years, says: "It's absolutely amazing to see myself in action hero form. The figures are so lifelike."
Ms Cox, from Doncaster, added: "Workers like me love what we do and I'm so proud to make an important contribution to the community.
"I can't stop looking at my action figure. It's amazing. It's like I've been turned into a Madame Tussauds waxwork and shrunk."
The other action figure models were Emma Braker, a Sutton Coldfield librarian for Birmingham City Council, Richard Brace, a Neath Port Talbot Council refuse worker, and Denise King, a community care worker in Central Bedfordshire.
Ms Braker, 35, has been assistant library manager for four years and prior to that she was a library assistant for 12.
She said: "I feel really passionate about the importance of libraries. Their significance is so often overlooked.
"There’s a stereotype that we’re there to stamp books, but really we act as a hub for loads of different services. It’s anything and everything.
"I think the figure is brilliant. I’ve shown it to family and friends and they think it’s fantastic."
'Superhuman efforts'
Each "everyday action hero" figure comes complete with outfit, props and comic strip, designed by Mr Sliney using advanced 3D printing technology.
Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: "Council staff are incredibly passionate about their roles at the heart of communities.
"But all too often their contributions are overlooked, which can be frustrating for key workers who just want to do all they can to help others.
"For many local authority employees, demands are increasing while council budgets are squeezed.
"Turning them into action heroes is a great way to put the focus on their superhuman efforts."
Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people at Rotherham Council, said the authority was "really proud" that Ms Cox had been chosen for the project.
She added: "She's clearly passionate about her job, a fantastic role model and well-known and liked by children and parents in Maltby.
"All of our school crossing patrols are superheroes, not only do they keep local children safe on their way to school, they are also a friendly and familiar face they can trust to share any problems they are having."
Councillor Cusworth added that the authority hoped the campaign would inspire more people to take up school support jobs in their area.