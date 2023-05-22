Each "everyday action hero" figure comes complete with outfit, props and comic strip, designed by Mr Sliney using advanced 3D printing technology.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: "Council staff are incredibly passionate about their roles at the heart of communities.

"But all too often their contributions are overlooked, which can be frustrating for key workers who just want to do all they can to help others.

"For many local authority employees, demands are increasing while council budgets are squeezed.

"Turning them into action heroes is a great way to put the focus on their superhuman efforts."

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people at Rotherham Council, said the authority was "really proud" that Ms Cox had been chosen for the project.

She added: "She's clearly passionate about her job, a fantastic role model and well-known and liked by children and parents in Maltby.

"All of our school crossing patrols are superheroes, not only do they keep local children safe on their way to school, they are also a friendly and familiar face they can trust to share any problems they are having."

Councillor Cusworth added that the authority hoped the campaign would inspire more people to take up school support jobs in their area.