Ex-Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye has breast cancer

Former Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye is to have a double mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis.

The actress, 39, who played Angie Appleton in the ITV soap between 2018 and 2019, said she found a lump in her left breast while feeding her baby son.

Two doctors gave her the all-clear but she sought a third opinion, and cancerous cells were found in her milk ducts.

"I almost feel like having Theo and breastfeeding him has saved me," Ekanoye told OK! magazine.

She also said the death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding from breast cancer in September also made her "determined" to find out the cause of her lump.

“We’re the same age. It was really alarming for me, as it was for everyone," Ekanoye said. "And so sad. Really sad.

“If anything it made me determined to get to the bottom of things with my health.”