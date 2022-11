An 80-year-old lollipop lady is due to retire after 54 years in her role.

Joyce Shaughnessy has helped school children cross Dunstable Road to four schools in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, since 1968.

She will hang up her lollipop and hi-vis jacket when this term comes to an end in December.

"The children all call me Mrs Lollipop as when I first met them in reception class they couldn’t say my surname," she said.