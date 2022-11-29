An 80-year-old lollipop lady is due to retire after 54 years in her role.

Joyce Shaughnessy has helped school children cross Dunstable Road to four schools in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, since 1968.

S﻿he will hang up her lollipop and hi-vis jacket when this term comes to an end in December.

"The children all call me Mrs Lollipop as when I first met them in reception class they couldn’t say my surname," she said.