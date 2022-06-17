A 24-year-old man has been seriously injured in a crash involving a car.

The collision between the motorbike and Fiat Panda happened at around 07:35 BST on the A473, Pencoed, Bridgend on Friday.

The biker, from the Maesteg area, has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with life-threatening injuries.

Motorists were being advised to use alternative routes as the A473 remains closed in both directions between the Felindre Road and Pencoed College roundabouts.