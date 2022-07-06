The adjacent building in Senhouse Street will be knocked down and replaced with a new main entrance to the site as well as a café, box office and artists’ displays.

Former leader of Allerdale Borough Council Alan Smith told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that previous plans for the Carleton have fallen through and he hoped the redevelopment would be successful.

He said : “Various people have tried to do something with the Carlton. It’s seen as a bit of a money pit.

"If, like other ventures at the Carlton, you run out of money from the government grant [the Future High Streets scheme], where would you find the subsequent funding to finish the job off?"

He was assured by Kimberley Corrall from project team that there were "significant funds" to deliver the scheme, with work already carried out by a quantity surveyor.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.