Attempted murder arrests after boy stabbed in leg
At a glance
Two men have been arrested after a boy was seriously injured in a stabbing
West Midlands Police said the 17-year-old was lucky to be alive after being attacked in Penn, Wolverhampton
The suspects, aged 18 and 19, were held on suspicion of attempted murder shortly after the attack on Monday afternoon
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a boy was seriously injured in a stabbing in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Police said multiple 999 calls were made after a fight broke out on Norton Close in Penn at about 17:20 BST on Monday.
The victim, 17, had been stabbed in the leg and the force said officers arrived in time to create a tourniquet, saving his life.
Two suspects, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder a short while after the attack.
"This was a really serious attack which left a young man badly injured, and it was thanks to the good work of officers at the scene who applied a tourniquet that he has survived," said Det Ch Insp Michael Sansbury.
“We know that this will be a disturbing incident for people in the area, but we are committed to working in partnership with others to make Wolverhampton a safe city.”
He said officers would be stepping up patrols in the area.
The victim was taken to hospital after the stabbing and his condition is no longer believed to be life-threatening, the force added.
It has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.