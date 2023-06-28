Two men have been arrested after a boy was seriously injured in a stabbing in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said multiple 999 calls were made after a fight broke out on Norton Close in Penn at about 17:20 BST on Monday.

The victim, 17, had been stabbed in the leg and the force said officers arrived in time to create a tourniquet, saving his life.

Two suspects, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder a short while after the attack.