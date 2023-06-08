Traveller sites revealed as part of new homes blueprint
Three potential village sites for travellers have been revealed as part of a blueprint for 50,000 new homes.
Areas in Hevingham, Foulsham and Guestwick Green in Norfolk have been proposed for traveller spaces within the Greater Norwich Local Plan.
But planning officials said only the Hevingham site was appropriate, with the other two described as "unreasonable alternatives".
A public consultation on the sites is now open and continues until 3 July.
The Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP) is a blueprint for new homes in Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland by 2038.
It is a joint plan between Broadland District, South Norfolk, Norwich City, and Norfolk County councils.
At least 53 pitches are needed before it can be approved by the government's Planning Inspectorate, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Planning officials do not support the Foulsham site, because it is located on a sharp bend and would be difficult to access.
They also said that the roads near Guestwick Green were too small to support extra traffic.
The new sites have been proposed in addition to 10 other recommended locations that have already been considered.
A consultation on the previous pitches closed in March - but no final decision has yet been made.
The previous proposals drew strong reaction from locals, with 300 people attending a packed meeting in Lingwood to raise concerns about plans for 15 pitches south of the A47 in North Burlingham.
