Three potential village sites for travellers have been revealed as part of a blueprint for 50,000 new homes.

Areas in Hevingham, Foulsham and Guestwick Green in Norfolk have been proposed for traveller spaces within the Greater Norwich Local Plan.

But planning officials said only the Hevingham site was appropriate, with the other two described as "unreasonable alternatives".

A public consultation on the sites is now open and continues until 3 July.