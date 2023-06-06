Homes evacuated following gas explosion
- Published
Five homes have been evacuated following a gas explosion in a Kent village.
A fire spread along a fence before causing the explosion at a house in Old School Close, Lenham, at around 14:00 BST on Monday, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
No injuries were reported and the original cause of the fire is not yet known.
One fire engine remains at the scene.
Two fire engines and a technical rescue vehicle were sent to the scene, and crews put out the fire using hose reel jets, a spokesman said.
SGN and UK Power Networks remain on site on Tuesday.
A local authority building inspector has assessed the structural safety of the property.