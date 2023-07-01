T﻿oll charges on roads in the Republic of Ireland have risen to their "maximum level".

T﻿he price rise affects nine of the ten toll roads across the country, including on the main Belfast-to-Dublin motorway.

Car d﻿rivers on the M1 motorway, which makes up the main route from Belfast to Dublin, will see prices rise by 10 cents (£0.09) from Saturday.

T﻿he Dublin Port Tunnel is not due to be affected by the increases.

Prices are linked to the rate of inflation between August 2021 and August 2022, which rose by 8.6%.

The increase was scheduled to be introduced at the start of 2023 but was delayed by the Irish government due to the cost of living crisis.

T﻿ransport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), which operates are the M50 motorway and Dublin Port Tunnel, said the additional revenue would go towards road maintenance and operations.

It said any further delay to the toll increase on the M50 would have required funding to be reallocated from other national road projects.

Car drivers on the M50 will now pay 3.50 euros (£2.75), a rise of €0.30 (£0.26).

The remaining eight toll roads in Ireland are operated under a public private partnership model.