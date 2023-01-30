An already growing GP practice is due to expand further in a bid to cope with a lack of local access to doctors.

The Loughton Surgery in Essex, has been granted planning permission for eight new consulting rooms, a waiting area and toilets.

Howard Kauffman, from Epping Forest District Council's Loughton Residents' Association group, said: "Clearly we have an emergency in the medical profession locally."

The NHS surgery said it would allow some procedures to be done in Loughton instead of patients having to travel further afield.