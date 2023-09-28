A prolific shoplifter tried to evade officers on a child’s scooter after being spotted by police.

Mark Diuk was seen by the police riding a scooter in the Clifton area of Nottingham on Thursday.

After checks showed the 36-year-old was wanted for 19 separate shop thefts, he was chased and stopped by officers.

Diuk, of no fixed address, was sentenced to four months in prison at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.