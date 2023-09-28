Shoplifter tried to escape police on child's scooter
A prolific shoplifter tried to evade officers on a child’s scooter after being spotted by police.
Mark Diuk was seen by the police riding a scooter in the Clifton area of Nottingham on Thursday.
After checks showed the 36-year-old was wanted for 19 separate shop thefts, he was chased and stopped by officers.
Diuk, of no fixed address, was sentenced to four months in prison at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
In total, he targeted four different stores during a shoplifting spree in West Bridgford, Clifton, Wilford and Beeston between June and September 2023.
Sgt Louise Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police’s City Centre Operation Reacher team, said: “This was a great example of our different policing teams engaging with frontline shop staff and working with each other to get a good result."
