Man denies murdering 21-year-old student
- Published
Hina Bashir was reported missing on 14 July
Her body was found in a suitcase three days later
Muhammad Arslan, 26, denies murder and perverting the course of justice
His trial is expected to take place in June 2023
A man has denied killing a 21-year-old woman and hiding her body in a suitcase, the Old Bailey has heard.
Hina Bashir was last seen on 11 July and was reported missing from Ilford, east London, three days later when she did not turn up for work.
Her body was found in a suitcase in Upminster, east London, on 17 July.
Muhammad Arslan, 26, of Ilford, denied murder and perverting the course of justice at the plea hearing. His trial date was set for 5 June 2023.
Ms Bashir was a Pakistani national who had come to live in the UK in November 2021.
She had travelled on a student visa to study business management at Coventry University London, and had a part-time job working for a security company at Queen Mary University.
Mr Arslan, also from Pakistan, had moved to Britain about six months prior to Ms Bashir.