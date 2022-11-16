A man has denied killing a 21-year-old woman and hiding her body in a suitcase, the Old Bailey has heard.

Hina Bashir was last seen on 11 July and was reported missing from Ilford, east London, three days later when she did not turn up for work.

Her body was found in a suitcase in Upminster, east London, on 17 July.

Muhammad Arslan, 26, of Ilford, denied murder and perverting the course of justice at the plea hearing. His trial date was set for 5 June 2023.