A controlled explosion was carried out on a suspicious package after it was found at a business.

Police were called to the site in Exchange Street, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at 17:25 BST on Thursday, the West Mercia force said.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were called to the scene while a 100m (328ft) cordon was put in place.

They examined the package and carried out a controlled explosion, the force said at 22:30.

The public and local businesses were thanked by officers for their patience while the cordon was in place.