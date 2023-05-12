Controlled explosion after suspicious package found

Exchange Street, KidderminsterGoogle

A controlled explosion was carried out at a business on Exchange Street, Kidderminster, police said

A controlled explosion was carried out on a suspicious package after it was found at a business.

Police were called to the site in Exchange Street, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at 17:25 BST on Thursday, the West Mercia force said.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were called to the scene while a 100m (328ft) cordon was put in place.

They examined the package and carried out a controlled explosion, the force said at 22:30.

The public and local businesses were thanked by officers for their patience while the cordon was in place.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links