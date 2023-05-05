Couple wed in hospital after groom's diagnosis
At a glance
Richard and Leonie Bromley tied the knot in the chapel at Blackpool Victoria Hospital after the groom's cancer diagnosis
The groom joked it was a "relief" not to face the 200 family and friends they had planned to invite to their big day
The bride said staff had "surprised us by decorating Rick’s room", which was a "special end to an emotional day"
- Published
A man who got married in a hospital chapel after being diagnosed with cancer has joked about his "relief" that it "ended up being a small ceremony".
Richard and Leonie Bromley had planned to share their special day with 200 guests at Marine Hall in their hometown of Fleetwood in July.
However, after he received his diagnosis, they quickly planned a more intimate ceremony and married in April.
Mr Bromley said he was relieved as he "didn’t stutter any of my words during the speech which would have been the case if we had done it in front of our 200 friends and family".
Mrs Bromley said the couple, who met nine years ago on a night out in Poulton-le-Fylde, had "discussions with the registrar and chaplain on the Friday and married on the Sunday".
"It was so quick, and we can’t thank everyone enough for what they did," she said.
She added that staff had "surprised us by decorating Rick’s room".
"They made a space so I could sleep overnight that was decorated with lights and banners – it was really cute," she said.
"It was a special end to an emotional day."
Ana Goncalves, ward manager, said weddings in the hospital were "not that common".
"In the 75th year of the NHS, this is a true example of how our patients are at the heart of everything we do," she said.
"Myself and colleagues... feel privileged to have played a small part in their special day."