A man who got married in a hospital chapel after being diagnosed with cancer has joked about his "relief" that it "ended up being a small ceremony".

Richard and Leonie Bromley had planned to share their special day with 200 guests at Marine Hall in their hometown of Fleetwood in July.

However, after he received his diagnosis, they quickly planned a more intimate ceremony and married in April.

Mr Bromley said he was relieved as he "didn’t stutter any of my words during the speech which would have been the case if we had done it in front of our 200 friends and family".