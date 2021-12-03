A motorcyclist has died in a crash in a southern Lincolnshire village.

The 27-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene on Station Road, Tydd Gote, at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to come forward and speak to police.

