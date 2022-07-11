Busy weekend in the Bailiwick of Guernsey with 20 incidents in 24 hours
At a glance
Guernsey's ambulance service was called to 20 incidents in 24 hours
Throughout the weekend, off duty staff were called back to work on three occasions
Emergency services were called to medical cases, falls and a crash
- Published
It was a busy weekend in the Bailiwick of Guernsey as the ambulance service responded to 20 calls in 24 hours.
Emergency services were tasked to medical cases, falls and a crash.
Throughout the weekend, off duty staff were called back to work on three occasions.
Guernsey rescue vessel, The Flying Christine III, was sent to Herm on Saturday evening for an injured patient requiring treatment from paramedics and transfer to Guernsey.
The St John Marine Ambulance was requested for the patient who was in Belvoir Bay.
They were taken back to St Peter Port and to Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
No further details have been released on their condition.
Also on Saturday evening, the St John Emergency Ambulance Service was deployed to a two-car crash in La Fosse de Haut in St Martins.
One person was taken to hospital by ambulance for further assessment.