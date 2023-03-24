Man arrested after bin workers attacked in street
A man has been arrested after four refuse workers were attacked in two assaults in Stoke-on-Trent.
The attacks - involving a metal pole and axe - happened within about half an hour of each other on Tuesday on Fairhaven Grove and Birches Head Road.
Two of the four workers needed hospital treatment for injuries, with both later discharged, police said.
A 27-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested in Suffolk on Friday, the Staffordshire force confirmed.
He was detained on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article in public.
Investigations to find three people suspected of involvement in the second attack were continuing, said officers.
The attacks are being treated by police as linked.
Meanwhile, safety concerns have been raised with the city council over the attacks, says the GMB union which represents Stoke-on-Trent's refuse workers.
Senior organiser Colin Griffiths from the union said: "This is a disgraceful attack on key workers serving their community."
The council has been approached for comment.
Earlier this week, the authority described the attacks as "completely unacceptable" and a spokesperson said their thoughts were with those injured.
