'Blind Dave' completes Hadrian's Wall challenge

A blind fundraiser has completed his latest challenge to walk 84 miles along Hadrian's Wall - and he even added an extra five miles by mistake.

Dave Heeley, known in fundraising circles as Blind Dave, took five days to complete the 135km feat as he returned to sponsored challenges for The Albion Foundation after major knee surgery.

The 65-year-old from West Bromwich is now returning to the Black Country for reconstructive surgery on his other knee.

The Albion Foundation is the charitable arm of West Bromwich Albion FC and Blind Dave has so far raised more than £3m for the cause.