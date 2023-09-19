Parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) say their children "have been failed” by Devon County Council (DCC).

Campaigners spoke at a meeting of DCC’s Children’s Scrutiny Panel, which also heard about a new plan for improvements to services.

In 2018 and in 2022, inspectors found Devon County Council (DCC) had failed to make sufficient progress in tackling four areas of significant weakness.

DCC said it had "listened to families" and had expanded its improvement plans.