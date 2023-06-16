Heavy rain could bring more flooding and disruption across the West Midlands at the weekend, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather alert for thunderstorms has been issued for the whole of the region on Sunday.

Some areas would see little rain, forecasters said, but some places could see 30mm in an hour and 60mm in six hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail.

Roads flooded and trees fell earlier this week as a storm swept the region.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, passengers have been advised.

“While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop," said a Met Office spokesperson.