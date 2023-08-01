A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on a Devon road, police have confirmed.

The collision, involving a car and a motorbike, happened on the B3362 at Lamerton, near Tavistock, at about 13:15 BST, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Crews from South Western Ambulance Service and the air ambulance were also called to the scene.

Police said the road remained shut following the crash.