The playground had its official opening on Saturday.

The town council said the new playground "fills a significant gap" in the area as there was previously no park in the town suitable for people with SEND.

Deputy Town Clerk Sarah Pears said: "It's amazing, it is one of the bigger parks in Weston and it really is a flagship for the whole of north Somerset, because there is nothing like it in the district.

"It is colourful, it is bright, it has been designed with SEND tones.

"It will appeal to so many people, not only children with SEND, but their families... people have told us what problems are, and often it is not just about the child with the difficulties it is about them being able to interact with their family and friends and this is what this park will do, it is inclusive to all."