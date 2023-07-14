The victory follows the party's best-ever local election results in May where they gained more than 240 seats across England.

This included taking outright control of an English local authority for the first time - at Mid Suffolk District Council.

Ms Rowett won 663 votes, with Conservative Tony Holden in second with 583 votes on a turnout of almost 25%, external.

The last full round of county council elections was in 2021, when Mr Duffin won the seat with 1,632 votes., external His closest challenger was an independent candidate on 888 votes, with the Greens in last place on 349 votes.

Norfolk County Council is now made up of:

54 Conservative councillors

12 Labour

10 Liberal Democrat

4 Green

3 independents

The Conservative Party said it was a "disappointing result" but a spokesman said he was "confident we'll retain the seat in next election in 2025".

The West Depwade ward comprises villages to the north of Diss, including Bressingham, Burston and Tacolneston.