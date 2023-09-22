Family pay tribute to man killed by land train
A man who died when he was hit by a land train was a "loving father" and "devoted husband", his family have said.
Kev Hayward-Smith, 61, died after getting trapped by the train in Ilfracombe, Devon, at about 17:15 BST on 15 September.
The incident took place outside the land train's storage facility.
Mr Hayward-Smith's family said he was "well-liked by everyone, a testament to his kindness, warmth and genuine nature".
The "devoted husband" of Shirley for 36 years was also a "loving father to Lauren and Gabrielle and a cherished stepfather to John, Natalie and Helena", his family said.
"He loved not only his own children but also those who came into his life through love and marriage," they said.
The "hard-working builder" was "equally skilled with a cue on the pool table and darts in hand, sharing countless laughs and unforgettable moments with friends and loved ones", said his family.
The statement said the "tragic accident that took Kev from us leaves an indelible void in our hearts.
"Yet we find solace in the knowledge that his love, laughter and enduring legacy live on in the lives he touched.
"He leaves behind a family bound by the love he so generously gave."
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch.
A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident and are making enquiries."
