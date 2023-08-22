Monkey escapes from enclosure at Paignton Zoo
At a glance
Paignton Zoo was evacuated after a monkey escaped its enclosure
The animal was recaptured without incident, the zoo said
A spokesperson added they were "investigating how this incident occurred"
A zoo in Devon was evacuated after a monkey escaped from its enclosure.
Paignton Zoo posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday and said staff had to "attend to an incident involving an escaped monkey".
Visitors were evacuated from the attraction and the animal was "recaptured without incident".
A spokesperson said they were "currently investigating how this incident occurred and would like to thank everyone who was at the zoo this morning for their patience and co-operation".
