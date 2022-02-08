Fort Regent bridge and lift plans revealed

Plans have been revealed for a new bridge and passenger lift to Fort Regent in Jersey as a key part of regenerating the area.

Ministers submitted a planning application to install the bridge and lift from Snow Hill Car Park up to the fort.

The project also includes significant improvements to public areas in Hill Street and Snow Hill Car Park, the government of Jersey said.

Key elements include improved soft and hard landscaping, improved lighting, signage, street furniture and planting and upgrades to the bus shelter.

Senator John Le Fondré, chief minister and chair of the regeneration steering group (RSG) described the application as a "major first step towards the government’s commitment to regenerate Fort Regent".

The Constable of St. Helier, Simon Crowcroft, said: “This offers an exciting opportunity for town residents and workers to easily access Fort Regent.

"The fort is a valuable asset for St. Helier and enhancements to the external landscaping will coincide with the delivery of the lift.”

Work began in early December to remove dead trees and old roots from Fort Regent ahead of plans to revamp the site.

The future plans for the fort include a 2,000-seat venue, bowling alley and a multi-screen cinema which is expected to take up to eight years to complete.