Man jailed for 20-hour torture ordeal
A man who imprisoned and tortured his victim for 20 hours has been jailed for 12 years.
James Brinkworth, 32, beat, tortured and threatened a man in his flat in Packhorse Road, Stratford-upon-Avon.
Warwick Crown Court heard how the ordeal started at 22:30 GMT on 6 October, when the victim was prevented from leaving his assailant's home.
Brinkworth pleaded guilty to one count of false imprisonment and a second charge of assault and ABH.
The court heard how the 32-year-old subjected his victim to hours of threats and violence in a row over a supposed debt.
Brinkworth also made contact with the victim’s family, demanding they send him hundreds of pounds to prevent the man from being harmed, said Warwickshire Police.
Officers were alerted the following day, after the victim escaped from the flat.
Although Brinkworth initially denied the allegations, he pleaded guilty in court on Monday.
Det Sgt Jen Baker said she welcomed the sentence handed down by the judge at Warwickshire Justice Centre.
"He is now behind bars and unable to cause harm to others. I hope the sentence goes some way to helping the victim recover from his ordeal,” she added.