Work on a new child neglect strategy will help improve the situation for children in the Channel Islands, a report says.

The 2020 annual report by the islands' Safeguarding Children's Partnership has focused on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and how children's safety was to be improved in longer term.

It said the year's achievements included a multi-agency audit to "develop practice in identifying and addressing harmful sexual behaviours".

It also said the new neglect strategy had "been finalised and will shortly be launched", ensuring "that professionals, the public and politicians and committees are aware and have knowledge of the impact that neglect can have".

According to the report, partnership chairwoman Sarah Elliot said the Covid pandemic, while bringing challenges, had "also brought opportunities to strengthen partnership working".