A council leader has called on residents to offer up their spare rooms or space in their gardens for prefab housing amid a local housing crisis.

Hastings Borough Council leader Paul Barnett made the call, citing an "enormous rise" in homelessness in the town.

In July, the council warned it may have to issue a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring itself bankrupt as it grappled with a rise in temporary housing costs.

On Monday, the council approved plans to sell some of its assets in a bid to improve its financial position.