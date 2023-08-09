Taxi driver sentenced for fraudulent licence
- Published
A taxi driver who failed to tell a council he had previously had a licence revoked has pleaded guilty to fraud.
Mohammed Mirza Noor lost his taxi licence with Leicester City Council in 2015 for plying for trade - picking up customers without a booking.
He then obtained a fresh licence with Blaby District Council in Leicestershire in 2016 - which was renewed in 2019 - after stating he had never been refused a licence or held a licence with another authority.
The 51-year-old, from Leicester, revealed the truth when he came to renew in 2022 and on Wednesday was sentenced at Leicester Magistrates' Court to 100 hours of unpaid work.
Noor - who admitted fraud by failing to disclose information - was also ordered to pay costs, including a victim surcharge of £1,467, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Les Phillimore, the district council's portfolio holder for housing, community and environmental services, said: "This is a most satisfying result for us and demonstrates our commitment to ensuring anyone who provides false information to us will face the consequences."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external