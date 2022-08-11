Clean-up from industrial tyre fire 'to take days'
Firefighters dealing with a suspected arson case at an industrial site in north Nottinghamshire will be on site "for several more days".
Crews were called to a scrapyard on an industrial site in Ranskill at about 10:25 BST on 5 August, with hundreds of tyres catching fire.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was still creating "a significant smoke plume" blowing towards the town, and urged residents to keep doors and windows closed.
Police have said they will launch a full investigation once the fire is fully dealt with.
The fire service said the site was now "partly operational" for businesses, but added two fire engines remained on site.
"One fire crew is actively firefighting and salvaging property, with the help of nearby businesses," a spokesperson said.
"The other crew is creating fire breaks to prevent the spread and protect the surrounding environment."
Police said early inquiries had revealed a group of young people were seen letting off fireworks just before the fire started.