Caithness health campaigners optimistic of changes

Campaigners say they are optimistic of improvements to health services in the north Highlands following a meeting with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Caithness Health Action Team (Chat) has concerns about maternity facilities and believe there has been a centralisation of other services.

The maternity unit at Caithness General Hospital in Wick was downgraded to a midwife-led community maternity unit in 2016.

Chat said the move had led to many pregnant women in the area having to travel more than 100 miles (160.9km) to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to have their babies.

Mr Yousaf said it had been a constructive meeting and he would be in touch with Chat about the points it had raised.