Fake taxi driver convicted of sex offences
A man who posed as a taxi driver and attempted to rape and sexually assault two women has been convicted.
Graham Head, 66, was found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration at Hove Crown Court on Friday.
Police found condoms, viagra tablets and a balaclava in his vehicle when he was arrested.
He remains in custody and will be sentenced on 24 July.
On 19 August 2022, Head dragged a teenage woman into bushes in Hove Park after she had received a lift from him.
He attempted to rape her, but fled the scene when her mobile phone rang.
Footage showed her approaching a silver Mercedes estate, which was then tracked through city centre CCTV and doorbell images driving near Hove Park.
Then, on 18 November, a woman in her 20s woke up in a vehicle to find a man sexually assaulting her, after taking what she thought was a taxi from Brighton to Hove.
She escaped, called police and was able to remember three digits of the number plate.
Police located the car and after a short pursuit, stopped it in Preston Circus.
Head, of Coast Road, Pevensey, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, attempted rape and failing to stop a vehicle when asked to do so.
Det Con Elliott Lander said: “The items found in his car show the callous, pre-meditated nature of his crimes as he moved through Brighton and Hove looking for potential victims.
“Thanks to the quick-thinking and bravery of these two women, we were quickly able to connect Head to both incidents and bring him to justice.
"Without them, this dangerous individual could still be at large."
