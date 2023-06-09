A motorcyclist who died in a crash involving another vehicle has been named.

Ian Parnell, 57, of Isle Bridge Road, in Outwell, Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on the A142 at Witcham Toll, in Cambridgeshire.

It happened at about 17:15 BST on 20 May, police said.

The motorcyclist was riding a red Suzuki GSX1400 and collided with a black Chrysler 300c car.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death by dangerous driving whilst uninsured and causing death by driving whilst disqualified.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 19 June.