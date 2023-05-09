A Conservative police and crime commissioner criticised for standing in the local government elections has failed to win in the last ward to declare.

Steve Turner's wife Andrea also narrowly lost her seat on Redcar and Cleveland Council.

Labour's Luke Myer took one of two Longbeck ward seats with veteran councillor Vera Rider, an independent, securing the other.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Myer said he was "delighted to top the ballot" in the election.