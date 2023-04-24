Montgomery canal bridge rebuilding work starts
At a glance
A £1m project to rebuild a bridge over a canal is underway
The aim is to restore the crossing on the Montgomery Canal near Oswestry
The work is expected to last until the end of summer
The long-term aim is to reconnect the canal to a section in Wales.
Published
A £1m project to rebuild a demolished bridge over the Montgomery Canal has begun.
The Schoolhouse Bridge, near Pant in Shropshire, was knocked down many years ago when the canal was abandoned.
The Montgomery Canal originally ran from eastern Powys and northwest Shropshire.
The idea was to rebuild the bridge, dig out an embankment which blocked the canal and eventually get boats to use the canal again.
The reconstruction will take until the end of summer, Michael Limbrey, Chairman of the Restore the Montgomery Canal group, said.
"It's been a lot of effort from a lot of people," he added.
Volunteers have spent six years raising the funds, confirming the design and reaching agreements with landowners .
Once the structure is in place, the focus will turn towards reconnecting the derelict section to the border with Wales at Llanymynech, Mr Limbrey said.
Work began on the Welsh side this year to restore a section of the Montgomery Canal from Llanymynech to Arddleen near Welshpool.
"So we've really got to sort the Shropshire end out to match up," Mr Limbrey added.
"The idea then is it would be possible to get here, by water, by boat from anywhere across the country."
