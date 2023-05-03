Manx radio stations go digital in three-year trial
Manx Radio and Energy FM are taking part in the trial
The digital service is considered a greener technology
DAB does not have a buffering delay, useful for live events
Local radio stations on the Isle of Man are trialling Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) for the first time.
Government-subsidised broadcaster Manx Radio is funding the three-year pilot through its commercial revenue streams.
It is set to serve the Douglas, Onchan and central areas better, where they have had limited coverage in the past.
The service has been opened up to the island's two other local stations and while Energy FM has taken up the offer, Three FM has declined to take part.
Manx Radio's managing director Chris Sully said the door remained open to 3FM "to join at any stage, free of charge".
The trial, approved by the Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority, will cost about £20,000 and Manx Radio hopes the digital service will eventually replace its AM transmitter.
'Substantially less energy'
Mr Sully said DAB used "substantially less energy to transmit in comparison to AM".
He said the sound quality was higher than AM and FM radio, had a more stable sound than internet streaming, and there was "no delay and buffering as with internet streaming".
The increased quality would give people clearer access to sittings of the Manx parliament and the lack of a delay would be beneficial during events like the TT, he added.
While the BBC has operated a national DAB service to the island for a number of years, local radio stations have not been included on it.
