Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has written to the health secretary asking for a hospital with a roof held up by 3,600 props to be replaced.

Four out of seven operating theatres have been shut at the Queen Elizabeth in King's Lynn, Norfolk, where the ceiling has to be monitored on a daily basis.

Ms Truss tweeted the main building at the hospital "urgently needs replacing".

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.