Wales should look towards European countries for guidance when implementing a planned tourism tax, according to a social housing campaigner.

The Welsh government plans to introduce legislation within the next two years so local authorities can raise tax from their visitors.

But Wallis George, a former housing association chief, said it was imperative politicians learned lessons from tax systems abroad to ensure a new levy in Wales had a positive impact on its communities.

The Welsh government said it had talked to other nations and "visitor levies are commonplace across the world, with revenues used to benefit local authorities".

Plans to introduce such a tax have prompted concerns by some tourism industry leaders and the Welsh Conservatives that it could lead to fewer visitors, harming the sector.