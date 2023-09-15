The mother of a boy with special educational needs said desperate parents were "paying the price" for cost savings to school transport at Birmingham City Council.

Jade Whillock applied to the authority's travel service to take her son Max, four, who is autistic and has global developmental delay, from their home in Sheldon to The Pines Special School in Stockland Green, an 18-mile round trip.

Instead, she was offered a "personal travel budget" to cover the cost of driving him herself. After an appeal, she was told she would have to pay £780 per year for the bus trip.

The council said it made decisions in accordance with its travel assistance policy and the national statutory guidance based on the evidence provided for each application.