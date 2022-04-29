A wildfire that burned for two days in the west Highlands has been extinguished.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire in hills near Kyle of Lochalsh at about 10:20 on Wednesday.

A helicopter was brought in on Thursday to waterbomb the flames.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said at its peak, the wildfire was burning along a front of almost four miles (6km) in an area of grass, gorse and woodland.

SFRS said four appliances and specialist resources were used to fight the fire.

It said the incident was over by 06:45 on Friday.