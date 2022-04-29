Wildfire that burned for two days extinguished
At a glance
A wildfire near Kyle of Lochalsh has been extinguished after burning for two days.
The alarm was raised on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were assisted by a helicopter, which waterbombed the flames in hills above the village.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was over by 06:45 on Friday.
A wildfire that burned for two days in the west Highlands has been extinguished.
Firefighters were alerted to the fire in hills near Kyle of Lochalsh at about 10:20 on Wednesday.
A helicopter was brought in on Thursday to waterbomb the flames.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said at its peak, the wildfire was burning along a front of almost four miles (6km) in an area of grass, gorse and woodland.
SFRS said four appliances and specialist resources were used to fight the fire.
It said the incident was over by 06:45 on Friday.
SFRS said: "There were no casualties and firefighters are no longer at the scene."
Owners of nearby properties have praised the actions of firefighters and the helicopter crew.
The wildfire was one of a number across north and west Scotland, and came during a period of heightened fire risk due to dry weather and large areas of dead and dried-out vegetation.