The annual Lochaber Ideas Week is to discuss ways of tackling the area's lack of affordable housing.

A housing needs survey published last year suggested the shortage was having an impact on the viability of some local businesses.

T﻿he results showed 80% of the 126 businesses that took part believed it was affecting their ability to recruit staff, while 65% said it was a factor in their struggles to retain workers.

T﻿he hospitality sector was the worst hit, according to the Lochaber Chamber of Commerce-commissioned survey.

A﻿ discussion session on housing will open the chamber's ideas week, which runs from 14 to 18 November.

T﻿he event's Charles Kennedy Lecture will be given by former BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor.

Mr Kennedy, who died in June 2015, was a former leader of the Lib Dems and was MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber before losing the seat in May's election.