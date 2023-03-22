Chief executive leaves NHS trust in Worcestershire

The chief executive of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust will leave his post later this year to move to a trust in Essex, he has announced.

Matthew Hopkins is to be Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust's chief executive after four years in his current role.

During his time in Worcestershire, the trust moved out of special measures.

He was praised for his leadership over his time in job including through the Covid-19 pandemic by the trust's chair.

“I would like to thank Matthew for his compassionate and patient-focussed leadership over the past four years," Anita Day said.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust runs three hospitals in Worcester, Redditch and Kidderminster.