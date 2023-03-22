Chief executive leaves NHS trust in Worcestershire
The chief executive of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust will leave his post later this year to move to a trust in Essex, he has announced.
Matthew Hopkins is to be Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust's chief executive after four years in his current role.
During his time in Worcestershire, the trust moved out of special measures.
He was praised for his leadership over his time in job including through the Covid-19 pandemic by the trust's chair.
“I would like to thank Matthew for his compassionate and patient-focussed leadership over the past four years," Anita Day said.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust runs three hospitals in Worcester, Redditch and Kidderminster.
When Mr Hopkins arrived in 2019, the organisation had been in special measures since 2015 after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated it inadequate overall.
But in September 2020, he was able to tell staff they were improved enough to be out of special measures.
The trust is currently rated as "requires improvement" by the CQC.
His time has seen investment in new services including robot-assisted surgery and an emergency care centre at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
But the hospitals have struggled with overcrowding and in January, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said he criticised NHS bosses for sending ambulances to an already overcrowded A&E.
He will succeed acting chief executive Hannah Coffey at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust later this year, the organisation said.
"She led the organisation through one of the most challenging winters the NHS has ever seen, and we are extremely grateful for her commitment, support and guidance," Essex's chair Nigel Beverley said.
