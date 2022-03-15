Officials in Jersey are looking at ways of integrating a greater number of refugees as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the island's chief minister has said.

John Le Fondré said the move was in response to the UK’s announced changes to its immigration policy.

The UK government has launched a Homes for Ukraine scheme, which will let people in the UK host refugees in their homes.

Mr Le Fondré said the Jersey government was "determining the most appropriate future policy for the island".

He said some Ukrainian refugees had already arrived via the Family Visa Scheme and had been "successfully reunited with families here in the island".

Mr Le Fondré added the current priority was to "make sure that those refugees arriving to reunite with families are welcomed and have access to everything they need".

The UK changes are to cover refugees who do not have family ties there.

The UK government said tens of thousands of people fleeing the war in Ukraine could come to the UK through that route.

Senator Le Fondré said if the refugees were in Jersey for years to come "proper independent housing, schooling and employment needs to be found so they can settle properly into island life".