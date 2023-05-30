Child seriously injured in M25 crash

An 11-year-old child has suffered serious injuries in a crash on the M25.

The child was airlifted to hospital after the collision on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions five and six, near Oxted in Surrey, at about 15:40 BST on Monday.

Police said only one vehicle was involved in the crash and the road was closed for several hours.

The 45-year-old driver and a 13-year-old were treated for minor injuries.

